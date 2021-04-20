Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Copenhagen Harbor

Copenhagen's Inner Harbor Copenhagen Denmark

Copenhagen's Inner Harbor

When I first arrived in Copenhagen I struggled to figure out what to call the water channel that divides the island of Amager from central Copenhagen. It is counter intuitive, but the name the Danes have for it is the harbor, and a harbor it is.

Environmental projects over the last century have invested heavily in cleaning up the harbor. They've paid off and it is now so clean that you can (and locals regularly do) swim in it. Though for safety reasons, swimming is limited to specific areas.

One of my favorite ways to see the harbor is to take one of the water buses (included in a normal metro ticket) the length of the harbor. It lets you see a lot of the big sights in the city while relaxing all for the price of a metro ticket.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points