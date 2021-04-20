Hyggelig inCopenhagen

Where are you going?
Copenhagen

Copenhagen, Denmark
"Cozy" Copenhagen, Denmark

“Cozy” Copenhagen, Denmark



HYGGELIG (adjective) hew-guh-li

Often translated as “cozy,” hyggelig means much more to Danes. The word signifies the height of social interaction and quality of life. At a hyggelig gathering, everybody enjoys the party, the conversation flows seamlessly, and the food and drinks are simple but sublime. For a hyggelig afternoon, throw a backyard barbecue with friends, sausages, and lots of cold beer.

Illustration by Ward Schumaker. This appeared in the July/August 2011 issue. 
By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

