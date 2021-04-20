Hyggelig inCopenhagen Copenhagen, Denmark

HYGGELIG (adjective) hew-guh-li



Often translated as “cozy,” hyggelig means much more to Danes. The word signifies the height of social interaction and quality of life. At a hyggelig gathering, everybody enjoys the party, the conversation flows seamlessly, and the food and drinks are simple but sublime. For a hyggelig afternoon, throw a backyard barbecue with friends, sausages, and lots of cold beer.



Illustration by Ward Schumaker. This appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.