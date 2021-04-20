Where are you going?
Copenhagen Central Station

22 Reventlovsgade Ved Tivolis Hovedindgang 1577 1577 V., Bernstorffsgade 16, 1577 København, Denmark
+45 70 13 14 15
Central Station's Amazing Ceiling Copenhagen Denmark

When we're in a hurry we often forget to pause and look up. When you find yourself in Copenhagen's Central Station, make sure you take the time to do so. The roof is built in a design similar to that of the iron roofs seen all over Europe—only in Copenhagen, it is made out of great wooden timbers.

Looks very Viking-esque doesn't it?
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

