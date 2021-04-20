Copenhagen Central Station
Central Station's Amazing CeilingWhen we're in a hurry we often forget to pause and look up. When you find yourself in Copenhagen's Central Station, make sure you take the time to do so. The roof is built in a design similar to that of the iron roofs seen all over Europe—only in Copenhagen, it is made out of great wooden timbers.
Looks very Viking-esque doesn't it?