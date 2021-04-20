Copenhagen Admiral Hotel
Toldbodgade 24-28, 1253 København, Denmark
| +45 33 74 14 14
The AdmiralOverlooking the harbor, this old warehouse was converted into a deeply charming and historic four-star hotel. The result is a fantastic blend of modern luxury and rich Danish heritage.
Despite the Admiral Hotel's humble origins, it currently sits sandwiched between Copenhagen's Opera House (opposite the harbor), Playhouse, and Amalienborg Palace.
It also boasts a delicious restaurant with waterfront views.
Photo: Copenhagen Admiral Hotel