Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Copasetic Barcelona

55 Carrer de la Diputació
Website
| +34 935 32 76 66
A gluten-free, vegetarian English breakfast Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun 10:30am - 5:30pm
Tue - Thur 10:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 1am

A gluten-free, vegetarian English breakfast

At Copasetic the food is made to order taking into account patron's allergies and intolerances. There are gluten-free crepes and bread on offer, as well as dairy-free options for vegans, and plenty of dishes for carnivores as well.

The wait staff is friendly, but the service can be somewhat slow. That said, the restaurant is cute and nicely decorated and the food is reasonably priced.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points