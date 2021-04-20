Copasetic Barcelona
55 Carrer de la Diputació
| +34 935 32 76 66
Sun 10:30am - 5:30pm
Tue - Thur 10:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 1am
A gluten-free, vegetarian English breakfastAt Copasetic the food is made to order taking into account patron's allergies and intolerances. There are gluten-free crepes and bread on offer, as well as dairy-free options for vegans, and plenty of dishes for carnivores as well.
The wait staff is friendly, but the service can be somewhat slow. That said, the restaurant is cute and nicely decorated and the food is reasonably priced.