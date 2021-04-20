Copa Steakhouse
203 Largo de Monte Carlo, Macau
| +853 2888 3330
Sun - Sat 3pm - 11pm
Great steaks and wonderful date night ambienceI think this is one of Macau’s best kept secret – a kick ass steakhouse and amazing dishes. Copa is located in the labyrinth that is Macau Sands that opened several years ago. It beats Morton’s at the Venetian as the latter we’ve had so many inconsistent meals there, we’ve stopped going back.
There’s an open kitchen, it’s dimly lit and makes for a great date night location.
You’ll find on the menu choices of a solid good cut of meat, with great starters and sides. Simple and wonderful.