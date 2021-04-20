Where are you going?
Copa Steakhouse

203 Largo de Monte Carlo, Macau
| +853 2888 3330
Great steaks and wonderful date night ambience Macau Macau

Sun - Sat 3pm - 11pm

Great steaks and wonderful date night ambience

I think this is one of Macau’s best kept secret – a kick ass steakhouse and amazing dishes. Copa is located in the labyrinth that is Macau Sands that opened several years ago. It beats Morton’s at the Venetian as the latter we’ve had so many inconsistent meals there, we’ve stopped going back.

There’s an open kitchen, it’s dimly lit and makes for a great date night location.

You’ll find on the menu choices of a solid good cut of meat, with great starters and sides. Simple and wonderful.
By Juliana Loh , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points