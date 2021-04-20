Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant
Whether visiting for business or pleasure, for a romantic night out or a festive group gathering, Cooper's Hawk has you covered. Located just in front of the Westin Hotel on Milwaukee Avenue, this winery/restaurant destination has something for everyone. You can peruse the wine shop and pick out any bottle of their vino to take with you, or perhaps pick up a gift basket or gourmet dessert as well. The seating choices range from the bar area, to the more formal dining room, to the wonderful outdoor patio that makes any food and drink pairing always taste that much better. Cooper's Hawk also has their own beer on tap, and the staff is always happy to make your night out one to remember.