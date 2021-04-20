Where are you going?
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

583 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-215-1200
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant Wheeling Illinois United States

More info

Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10:30pm

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant

Whether visiting for business or pleasure, for a romantic night out or a festive group gathering, Cooper's Hawk has you covered. Located just in front of the Westin Hotel on Milwaukee Avenue, this winery/restaurant destination has something for everyone. You can peruse the wine shop and pick out any bottle of their vino to take with you, or perhaps pick up a gift basket or gourmet dessert as well. The seating choices range from the bar area, to the more formal dining room, to the wonderful outdoor patio that makes any food and drink pairing always taste that much better. Cooper's Hawk also has their own beer on tap, and the staff is always happy to make your night out one to remember.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
