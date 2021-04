Wine out West

The Kumeu-Huapai wine growing area is only half an hour northwest of Auckland 's CBD, but it feels like a lifetime away. Coopers Creek is one of the most family-friendly vineyards in the region with an adventure playground for kids, a big chessboard for the adults, a pond to gaze down on to, and live jazz on Sundays throughout summer. Ahhhh. They also sell wines from New Zealand 's other wine-growing areas such as Marlborough, Otago and Gisborne so you get to choose from the best of the bunch.