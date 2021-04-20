Coolvines Princeton 21 Spring St, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA

Coolvines Princeton Say you’ve been invited to an esteemed professor’s house for roast beef, and you want to show up with an appropriate bottle of wine. The only problem is that you know more about Welch’s sodas than you do about good vintages or regions in France. Never fear my aspiring oenophile, CoolVines is here. This well-stocked wine and liquor store on Spring Street is committed to offering helpful advice to all customers, no matter how (un)sophisticated their palate. Sourced from small vineyards over the world, the wine at CoolVines is organized according to taste, rather than region, which is especially helpful when you’re looking to pair your selection with a particular dish. If wine isn’t your thing, there’s also a boast-worthy assortment of craft beers.