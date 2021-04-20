Cookshop
156 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
+1 212-924-4440
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm
CookshopThis Chelsea favorite turns out reliably satisfying farm-to-table American fare all day long. If you have a big day of sightseeing ahead, stop by for a hearty breakfast (buttermilk pancakes, huevos rancheros, or a bowl of kale, spinach, falafel and hazelnuts topped with a sunny-side-up egg). Next stop: The High Line.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
I had new years eve dinner here and aside from a BEAUTIFUL environment and super friendly staff - the food was amazing. I had the Spit Roasted Cascun Farm Chicken with sweet potato hash, sage, white wine, gremolata