Cookshop 156 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA

More info Sun 10am - 10pm Mon - Fri 8am - 11pm Sat 10am - 11pm

Cookshop This Chelsea favorite turns out reliably satisfying farm-to-table American fare all day long. If you have a big day of sightseeing ahead, stop by for a hearty breakfast (buttermilk pancakes, huevos rancheros, or a bowl of kale, spinach, falafel and hazelnuts topped with a sunny-side-up egg). Next stop: The High Line.