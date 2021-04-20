Cooking School at the Siam 3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand

Master the Art of Thai Cooking With only two stations, the Cooking School is truly an intimate experience to hone your culinary skills. First, travel by tuk tuk with a chef from The Siam to the local fresh market to get a first hand look at the remarkable produce available here in Bangkok’s old town. Upon retuning to The Siam you will be cooking and eating three dishes of your choice at Chon, our signature Thai restaurant. Whether a first-time cook or a season professional, you will enjoy cooking with the Jim Thompson’s old Thai house on the riverside. 5,500++ baht per person, maximum two guests per class. Advanced bookings are a must.