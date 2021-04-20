Cookie Time Limited

Where are you going?
789 Main S Rd, Canterbury 8042, New Zealand
| +64 3-349 6161
Gorge on Cookies at Cookie Time in Christchurch

Sat, Sun 9:30am - 4:30pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Gorge on Cookies at Cookie Time in Christchurch

While there are plenty of places to get fancy meals and elegant drinks, outside Christchurch there exists a place for the child in all of us—a cookie factory.

Home to the biggest cookie in the entire world, they have buckets of every kind of cookie imaginable, just what you need to stock up on before going around the South Island.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

