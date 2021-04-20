Cook In Shanghai
268 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
| +86 21 6437 5577
Cooking Like a Local in ShanghaiFor the ultimate Chinese culinary experience take a cooking class at Cook In Shanghai. A typical lesson is a 4-hour market-to-plate experience: beginning with a trip to pick out fresh ingredients, followed by prep/cooking, then finished off with your meal and tea service. It will be a day filled with fun, learning, and good conversation.
Depending on the size of your group (the maximum size is six people), Cook In Shanghai offers outdoor, public, and private cooking classes, as well as market tours, giving you a sense for the local experience while teaching traditional Chinese techniques. Classes are taught in English, though it's possible to make other arrangements.