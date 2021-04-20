Coogee Beach Coogee NSW 2034, Australia

Simply Sandy. Coogee Beach is a quieter stretch of sand, situated between Clovelly and Maroubra. Being less of a surf beach, Coogee is a great spot for families and young children, and is a hot spot for tourists and backpackers as well. The beach itself offers a variety of water experiences: the north side of the beach is a little more wavy, the south side offers a calm cove for littlies, and the three oceanside pools (CSLC pool--pictured, McGuiver's Baths--all women--and Wylie's Baths) widen the options further.

A day spent at Coogee Beach is a good day indeed; you can't go wrong.