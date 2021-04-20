Coogee Beach
Coogee NSW 2034, Australia
Simply Sandy.Coogee Beach is a quieter stretch of sand, situated between Clovelly and Maroubra. Being less of a surf beach, Coogee is a great spot for families and young children, and is a hot spot for tourists and backpackers as well. The beach itself offers a variety of water experiences: the north side of the beach is a little more wavy, the south side offers a calm cove for littlies, and the three oceanside pools (CSLC pool--pictured, McGuiver's Baths--all women--and Wylie's Baths) widen the options further.
A day spent at Coogee Beach is a good day indeed; you can't go wrong.
More Recommendations
over 4 years ago
Coogee Beach
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
almost 5 years ago
Coogee Beach
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
almost 7 years ago
In the rocks
Whilst walking the pathway that leads from Bondi Beach to Coogie Beach myself and a friend saw a glimmer in the light. Exploring what this could be we saw this glimmer in the sunlight was in fact a spider web. Taking a closer look we saw this exotic spider that resembled to me some aboriginal painting so I started snapping away and came away with this brilliant shot.
almost 7 years ago
Coogee Beach, Sydney Australia
First day in Sydney
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Walking The Rocks Of South Coogee (Sydney)
There is a wonderful walk that runs the beaches and cliffs from Bondi Beach to Coogee beach. I walked this path countless times during the half year I lived in Coogee and would highly recommend spending a day exploring this path and its beaches, indulging with a respite in one of the restaurants and gelato shops in Coogee. If you don't want to end you walk when you hit the sands at Coogee beach have no fear the trail continues into the green spaces up the hill and to the south in Grant Reserve and Trenerry Reserve. This photo is from the rock cliffs just south of Coogee beach. Remember heaps of sunscreen and to swim between the flags while at beaches in Australia.