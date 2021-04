There is a wonderful walk that runs the beaches and cliffs from Bondi Beach to Coogee beach. I walked this path countless times during the half year I lived in Coogee and would highly recommend spending a day exploring this path and its beaches, indulging with a respite in one of the restaurants and gelato shops in Coogee. If you don't want to end you walk when you hit the sands at Coogee beach have no fear the trail continues into the green spaces up the hill and to the south in Grant Reserve and Trenerry Reserve. This photo is from the rock cliffs just south of Coogee beach. Remember heaps of sunscreen and to swim between the flags while at beaches in Australia