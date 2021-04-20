Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Converse Rubber Tracks [CLOSED]

130-138 Hope Street
Website
"Converse" and Rock Out in W'Burg New York New York United States

"Converse" and Rock Out in W'Burg

Of course shoe brand Converse has a recording studio in Williamsburg. Of course it does.

The community recording space, Rubber Tracks, is located in North Williamsburg—the "cool" part of town, according to a certain bespectacled, flannel-clad urban cultural subset that's the subject of many a New York Times Style trend story. An airy garage-like art gallery, it is dripping with color and vibrancy, whether its the walls decked out in street-art style or the acoustically impressive stage set up, complete with recording equipment and drum set. When not providing a space for artists to lay down their tracks—for free, mind you—Rubber Tracks transforms into a loft-like party scene, playing host to hip shindigs as well as traveling acts. On any given night, expect to find young, plugged in millennials clamoring to see their band du jour, you know, the one they discovered. Right before everyone thought they were cool.
By Joseph Hernandez , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points