Converse Rubber Tracks [CLOSED] 130-138 Hope Street

The community recording space, Rubber Tracks, is located in North Williamsburg—the "cool" part of town, according to a certain bespectacled, flannel-clad urban cultural subset that's the subject of many a New York Times Style trend story. An airy garage-like art gallery, it is dripping with color and vibrancy, whether its the walls decked out in street-art style or the acoustically impressive stage set up, complete with recording equipment and drum set. When not providing a space for artists to lay down their tracks—for free, mind you—Rubber Tracks transforms into a loft-like party scene, playing host to hip shindigs as well as traveling acts. On any given night, expect to find young, plugged in millennials clamoring to see their band du jour, you know, the one they discovered. Right before everyone thought they were cool.