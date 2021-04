Nautical inspiration

While most of the church ceilings in central Genoa are adorned with gilded gold architecture and elaborate 15th century frescoes, the Convento Frati Cappuccini in neighboring Santa Margherita Ligure instead takes its simple inspiration from the labor of her people - the sea. Covered in ships and other nautical elements, this seaside chapel truly is a testimony to place and profession - and a marked difference from the dripping ceilings found just up the coast.