Convent de la Magdalena

calle la Llibertad, 2, 46130 Massamagrell, Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Website
| +34 961 44 00 73
Antequera Hotel for Cyclists Massamagrell, Valencia Spain

Antequera Hotel for Cyclists

On our Biking Andalucia Casual Inn trip with work, we stay one evening at the Convent de la Magdalena, just outside the town of Antequera. Ideally situated in some of the most glorious cycling roads in all of Spain, it can be the perfect, affordable, casual property to recover in after long and hilly rides. The solitude is beautiful and the view is spectacular. For dinner, drive the 15 minutes into the main square in the town of Antequerra to soak up the local feel and enjoy those unbelievable tapas.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

