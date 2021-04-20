Contucci
Via del Teatro, 1, 53045 Montepulciano SI, Italy
| +39 0578 757006
Sat, Sun 11am - 6:30pm
Mon 11am - 12:30pm, 2:30pm - 6:30pm
Catching a Buzz in the Land of Vino NobileThe Italians raise wine appreciation to an almost sacred pursuit. Ducking into the ancient cellars at Contucci on the square in Montepulciano is a perfect opportunity to expand and explore your wine horizon. The grapes here have been continuously grown for a millenium. The wines are exceptional and only the most select get the Vino Nobile stamp of approval.
The Cantine is a small space with free tasting. There are a variety of barrel types associated with the varietals. We found the reds too hard to pass up and brought several bottles back to our villa. This is a Rick Steves stop and the owner is quite proud of his photo with Rick. You would think the place would be crawling with tourist but our small group were the only folk there during our visit. It's easy to see how things could get busy with the easy access in the town center. Wander across the square after plowing through some robust reds and climb to the top of the tower in the municipal building for some idyllic views of the rolling countryside. On second thought, do the tower climb BEFORE you start wine tasting! Safety First...