Continentale Vicolo dell'Oro, 6r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy

La Terrazza at the Continentale This sky-high rooftop bar (a rarity around the area) can be found at the Lungarno’s Hotel Continentale. It received a redo in 2013, preserving its classic cocktails and views of the Arno River, church domes and steeples, and adding new custom-designed contemporary furniture and accessories—plus a photo-op-ready iPad in the elevator.



