Continentale
Vicolo dell'Oro, 6r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 27262
Photo courtesy of Hotel Continentale
La Terrazza at the ContinentaleThis sky-high rooftop bar (a rarity around the area) can be found at the Lungarno’s Hotel Continentale. It received a redo in 2013, preserving its classic cocktails and views of the Arno River, church domes and steeples, and adding new custom-designed contemporary furniture and accessories—plus a photo-op-ready iPad in the elevator.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Stylish Boutique Sleep Near the Ponte Vecchio
Just a few blocks from the Ponte Vecchio on the north side of the Arno River sits Hotel Continentale, a super chic Ferragamo-family owned boutique hotel.
Designed by Florentine architect Michele Bönan, the hotel’s aesthetic captures the romantic spirit of Italy’s Renaissance capital, styled playfully in hot pinks and hazy oranges with a mix of retro glamour and sleek modern touches.
In each of the 43 guest rooms, night tables are surfaced with clock faces. The minibar, desk and pull-out chair are disguised as a 3 piece brown leather luggage trunk. Some rooms have gorgeous views of the Arno river; all have oversized bathrooms with luxe amenities and all the mod cons you’d expect.
Bearing the Ferragamo name, it’s not surprising that Continentale exudes effortless style, but where the property really shines is with its outstanding service. We put the staff to work with a flurry of requests—from help with Uffizi and Academia reservations to forward train tickets to Rome and everything in between—and all was handled immediately, without fuss and always with a smile.
At sunset, don't miss the hotel’s rooftop lounge “La Terrazza,” on the top floor of the medieval Consorti tower for an Aperol Spritz and sweeping views of the entire city.
Designed by Florentine architect Michele Bönan, the hotel’s aesthetic captures the romantic spirit of Italy’s Renaissance capital, styled playfully in hot pinks and hazy oranges with a mix of retro glamour and sleek modern touches.
In each of the 43 guest rooms, night tables are surfaced with clock faces. The minibar, desk and pull-out chair are disguised as a 3 piece brown leather luggage trunk. Some rooms have gorgeous views of the Arno river; all have oversized bathrooms with luxe amenities and all the mod cons you’d expect.
Bearing the Ferragamo name, it’s not surprising that Continentale exudes effortless style, but where the property really shines is with its outstanding service. We put the staff to work with a flurry of requests—from help with Uffizi and Academia reservations to forward train tickets to Rome and everything in between—and all was handled immediately, without fuss and always with a smile.
At sunset, don't miss the hotel’s rooftop lounge “La Terrazza,” on the top floor of the medieval Consorti tower for an Aperol Spritz and sweeping views of the entire city.