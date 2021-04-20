Where are you going?
Contigo Food Truck

1301 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Go Gluten-Free at Contigo

Gluten-free folks will appreciate this Mexican food truck, where the entire menu is gluten-free. They offer tiny tacos with handmade tortillas in flavors like chicken mole and spiced mushroom with poblano cream, as well as gorditas — fat little fried pockets with a variety of meat and veggie fillings, which are their specialty. The sweet potato and pecan is a crowd favorite, as is the tres quesos. Items are $2-3 each; plan on getting four if you’re really hungry. The truck moves to various locations throughout the week, so check the website for their current whereabouts.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

