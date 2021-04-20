Contempo Cafe
4600 World Dr, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
+1 407-939-3463
Sun - Sat 6am - 12am
Breakfast with Chef MickeyDelight the little members of your family with breakfast with Chef Mickey in the Contempo Cafe at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Orlando, Florida. There is a grand view of the Bay Lake. The setting is definitely straight out of a movie set as is so much of Disney.
The all- you- can- eat breakfast buffet will satisfy everyone with its varied choices. Chef Mickey will come around to your table to greet you and sign the autograph books. Perhaps Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, and/or Pluto will also appear.
The atmosphere is that of a big, friendly party. The kiddies just love it! Watching the different children ask for autographs is quite something. Some are very confident and just go right up to the character with their book and pen, some are more reticent but still want that autograph, while others will not venture forth. Some kiddies just start to cry - I will admit that my one niece hung back and told me she "didn't like the 'Big Heads' because they made her nervous" but she did get the autograph.
Breakfast at the Comtemporary is a fun time for the kids. Reservations are recommended and should be made well in advance of your Disney visit. When planning your trip, have the travel agent plan this breakfast and perhaps some of your other meals.
ENJOY!!!!!!