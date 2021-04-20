Where are you going?
Constantia Valley

2 Erica House, Tokai Business Park, Medicross Driveway, Tokai, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
| +27 21 788 4500
Constantia Valley Cape Town South Africa

Constantia Valley

Lying behind Table Mountain is the exquisite Constantia Valley, the first wine-growing region in the Southern Hemisphere, dating back to 1685, with eight award-winning wine estates. It is also a sought-after suburb, with large properties, bicycle tracks through the forest, and horse riders aplenty. The wine farms are all worth visiting, not only for their wines but also for their bistros and views. The area itself, which is adjacent to Kirstenbosch and runs to Constantia Nek and then along the mountains to Tokai, is full of short hikes, which are clearly marked, and plenty of restaurants such as Jonkershuis (always with a toasty fire going in winter), at Groot Constantia, and the Chardonnay Deli, perfect for breakfast, coffee, and lunch. At Constantia Nek, up a dirt car track through the forest, is the Art in the Forest ceramic center, with stunning pieces for sale and free classes for children from disadvantaged communities.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert
