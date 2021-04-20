Where are you going?
Conserveira De Lisboa Lda

Rua dos Bacalhoeiros 34, 1100-016 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 886 4009
Take Home Some Portuguese Conserves Lisboa Portugal
Fish in a Can Lisboa Portugal
Take Home Some Portuguese Conserves Lisboa Portugal
Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm

Take Home Some Portuguese Conserves

Since 1930, the Ferreira family has been selling seafood preserved in vintage-style tins. Browse original wooden shelves stacked with colorful boxes of fish products, including Prata do Mar’s tuna fillets packed in olive oil and salt.

Rua dos Bacalhoeiros 34, 351/21-886-4009. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
By Ariel Ramchandani , AFAR Contributor

Rita Alves
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Fish in a Can

Located downtown, this shop was opened in the 1930s and still sells the same product, canned fish. And it maintains the original cobblestone interior with wooden furniture, including a wooden cash register.

Three brands contain fresh Portuguese fish: Tricana, Prata do Mar, and Minor. You can find the classics like sardines and tuna, or else try anchovies, codfish, squid, and mussels.

But the contents of the can are not the only attraction. People love the retro packaging. The cans come naked from the suppliers and then are wrapped at the store. If you need any help, just ask someone at the balcony. They will help you and give some explanations.

