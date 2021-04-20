Conserveira De Lisboa Lda

Fish in a Can

Located downtown, this shop was opened in the 1930s and still sells the same product, canned fish. And it maintains the original cobblestone interior with wooden furniture, including a wooden cash register.



Three brands contain fresh Portuguese fish: Tricana, Prata do Mar, and Minor. You can find the classics like sardines and tuna, or else try anchovies, codfish, squid, and mussels.



But the contents of the can are not the only attraction. People love the retro packaging. The cans come naked from the suppliers and then are wrapped at the store. If you need any help, just ask someone at the balcony. They will help you and give some explanations.

