Conservation Education Centre
Film City, Goregaon East, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
| +91 22 2282 1811
Explore Nature with the BNHSDespite Mumbai’s concrete urban sprawl, there are a number of hidden green spaces where nature lovers can partake in nature walks, tours, and photography expeditions.
The Bombay Natural History Society’s Conservation Education Center conducts such activities, particularly at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Check their website for upcoming events and lectures.