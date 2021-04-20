Conservation Education Centre Film City, Goregaon East, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India

Explore Nature with the BNHS Despite Mumbai’s concrete urban sprawl, there are a number of hidden green spaces where nature lovers can partake in nature walks, tours, and photography expeditions.



The Bombay Natural History Society’s Conservation Education Center conducts such activities, particularly at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Check their website for upcoming events and lectures.

