Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Conservation Education Centre

Film City, Goregaon East, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Website
| +91 22 2282 1811
Explore Nature with the BNHS Mumbai India

Explore Nature with the BNHS

Despite Mumbai’s concrete urban sprawl, there are a number of hidden green spaces where nature lovers can partake in nature walks, tours, and photography expeditions.

The Bombay Natural History Society’s Conservation Education Center conducts such activities, particularly at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Check their website for upcoming events and lectures.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points