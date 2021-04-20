Conrad New York 102 North End Ave, New York, NY 10282, USA

Conrad New York: An Oasis of Calm Beauty in Lower Manhattan From the moment we walked into the 15-story atrium boasting one of Sol LeWitt’s most recognized works (“Loopy Doopy”), we know we weren’t in Kansas -- I mean lower Manhattan -- anymore. Located in the churning, turning Financial District, the all-suite Conrad New York hotel is an oasis of calm beauty.



After getting over our shock and awe at "Loopy," we were greeted at the front desk by "Darwin," who was as efficient and smart as his name implies. Then it was up to our 430-square-foot suite, directly facing the Hudson, with a side view of Lady Liberty herself. Everything about Conrad New York’s suites is first class – including the two flat-panel TVs, Fili D'oro 100% Egyptian cotton bed linens, and a choice among three bath amenities. If you can bear to leave the comforts of your suite, the hotel also offers a good-sized gym and an elegant restaurant and wine bar, Atrio, which has a Mediterranean twist.



If you’re not familiar with the Conrad brand, know that it’s Hilton's smart luxury play in the market. This kind of “smart” means you can download the Conrad Concierge app, choose your room, check in, order room service ahead of time, and even pick out your favorite type of pillow. Conrad New York does smart one better by being green as well – the hotel features a chef’s garden on its green roof and public bike racks. To boot, the hotel was the first major renovation project in the city to receive gold-level certification from the U.S. LEED program.











