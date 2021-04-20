Conrad Miami
1395 Brickell Avenue
+1 305-503-6500
Photo by Conrad Hotels
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
The Conrad Miami: Be in the Middle of it AllLocated in the landmark Espirito Santo Building in Miami‘s Financial District, the luxurious Conrad Miami puts you in the middle of it all with airy views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami. At the top of Conrad, the Level 25 venue includes a full bar, towering ceilings and huge wall of glass opening out to the terrace.
Adjacent, The Room is a trendy private meeting space with revolving art exhibits. Next to that, Atrio Restaurant offers a beautiful little Wine Room for private social gatherings.
"Every single renowned property has a little treasure trove. The Wine Room is ours," says Philippe Thevenet, director of sales/marketing.
The themed room is where we bring a small group of 10 or 15 for drinks. It’s small, cozy and feels like you are in a totally different ambience, even though you are in the same restaurant. The private dining room is right next to it, so they can move right there for dinner. It’s the perfect scenario for a dinner between friends.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Conrad Miami: A Perfect Balance for Work and Relaxation
The Conrad Miami, located in Downtown Miami's Brickell business district is perfect for those visiting Miami on business. The area, mainly saturated with South American corporations and Miami affiliates of NYC-based brands. The Conrad is in a beautifully-designed turquoise tower that shares it spaces with residences and office space. I pulled up to the property after a long workday - exhausted. Upon entry you head to the 23rd floor to check-in. The lobby is an open space with a curated art collection on a regular rotation. I arrived late and needed to get up to my room quickly. The front desk team had been expecting me and expedited the entire process. Before I knew it I was in a comfortable room pouring bath salts into my jacuzzi tub. After a relaxing soak, I dined in-room on sweet treats. The bed was comfortable and exactly what I needed after a long day at work.
Because I was heading into an office each day that I was there, I chose to get up early and really take advantage of the property in the mornings. The hotel is located on Biscayne Bay and the view truly has wow factor. This was a great surprise on my first morning at the Conrad since I had arrived after dark. The sun crept up slowly as steam rose off the ocean as I took advantage of the spacious floor plan by doing yoga in-room. After working up a sweat, I headed to the hotel pool for a few morning laps. The pool and tennis courts are elevated above the city, making you feel tiny next to the skyscrapers on the perimeter.
After my dip, I dined on the balcony of the hotel's 3-meal eatery, overlooking the bay. At night I tried Atrio, the hotel's bar and restaurant known for it's tiny wine room, perfect for small social occasions and extensive wine pairings.
Given that the hotel is located in Brickell, it was easy distance to the area's popular bars and nightclubs, which was great for after-work functions and fun weekends.
Every time I think back to my trip to the Conrad, I feel relaxed, in yet I was incredibly productive while I was there. I ate well, had healthy workouts and got plenty of work done. There's something inspiring about watching the sun rise from your bed - it's the best way to take on a Miami morning.
