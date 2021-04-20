Conn Creek Winery
8711 Silverado Trail, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
| +1 707-963-9100
More info
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 4:30pm
Conn Creek Winery Offers Exceptional Barrel Blending ExperienceIt started with their winemaker Mike McGrath. To create Conn Creek’s ANTHOLOGY wine he blends many of the Napa Valley sub-appellations or AVAs. Lucky for oenophiles; aspiring or experienced, Conn Creek thought about teaching wine lovers to blend their own from 15 barrels of Cabernet Sauvignon representing most of the AVAs and four barrels of Bordeaux varietals to blend; Merlot, Cab Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot.
The barrels are set up around the beautiful private room representing regional flavor profiles of three barrels each: SOFT (Carneros, St Helena, Oakville), SUPPLE (Oak Knoll, Pope Valley, Mt.Veeder), COMPLEX ( Howell Mountain, Stags Leap District, Yountville), RICH (Spring Mountain, Chiles Valley, Rutherford), BOLD ( Diamond Mountain, Atlas Peak, Calistoga .
Sound complicated? Of course the art of winemaking surely is. But this exercise is not. After a thorough explanation as to what you are looking for and how to balance those characteristics, (our course was taught by a sommelier), we were off to taste the wines we wanted to work with. Then after decisions are made with the Conn Creek guide's help as to our preferences, we were presented with beakers to fill to create a sample. Only when we were satisfied with the sample, were we able to blend our perfect bottle. I got mine home and opened it. Divine!!!