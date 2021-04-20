Where are you going?
Congress Hall

200 Congress Pl, Cape May, NJ 08204, USA
| +1 888-944-1816
Keeping it Classy at Congress Hall Cape May New Jersey United States
This historical (and colorful) property in Cape May, NJ is the place to dine, drink and rest your head while vacationing in this area. The food at the Blue Pig Tavern alone is reason to make the trip out here and make sure you saddle up for a cocktail in the Brown Room before dinner.

The hotel honors the history of its past and has a phenomenal staff. For a touch of old school elegance in this beautiful beachside town, be sure to soak up all that Congress Hall has to offer.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

