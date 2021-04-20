Where are you going?
Congee Village

100 Allen St, New York, NY 10002, USA
| +1 212-941-1818
Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm

The fried noodles with seafood and vegetables from Congee Village comprise this little bowl of heaven.

I love stepping into a restaurant and realizing that most of the customers are people from the country where the restaurants cuisine comes from. It's a sure sign that the place has some amazing finds.

Don't be afraid and just order what other people are ordering!

By Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert
