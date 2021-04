Some of Munich's Finest Baked Goods

The Confiserie Cafe Luitpold is known as the "sinful mile" and is the meeting place for sweet connoisseurs in the heart of Munich . Bring the flavors back home with you with a package of cookies, marzipan or chocolates skillfully prepared by chef Albert Ziegler. It won't be the cheapest souvenir you bring back, but it will likely be the most delicious.