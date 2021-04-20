Concón Concón, Valparaiso Region, Chile

Mouthwatering Empanadas in Concón One of the most beloved traditions on the central Chilean coast is to stop for empanadas in the coastal village of Concón. Along the main drag, small mom-and-pop restaurants make crunchy, fried empanadas with a variety of fillings, notably the regional favorite "mariscos," or shellfish. The stuffing is made from clams, razor clams, and mussels with onions, garlic, white wine, and aromatic herbs.



Other empanadas that frequently grace menus are made with creamy mantecoso cheese (a type of Havarti from the south) combined with fresh crab meat, razor clams, scallops, or quite simply, on their own. The way to eat them? Take them to the beach if the day is nice, or sit outside on the terrace of classic venues like Las Deliciosas, order a cold beer, and drizzle the piping hot empanadas in chili sauce (not to be mistaken for ketchup on all tables). Que rico!



Avda. Borgoño 25370, Concón