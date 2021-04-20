Conchy Joe's Seafood
3945 NE Indian River Dr
+1 772-334-1130
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 12am
Conchy's EgretWhile sitting at my table waiting for my lunch to arrive, in flew the resident egret.
He landed on the railing of the outdoor patio.
He is very friendly and waits to snag a cracker or two. This egret is very large and a real beauty.
When I see him, I am always reminded of the stories of old Florida when the law had to outlaw the killing of egrets. Their feathers were prized. They were sold for huge amounts of money and for that reason many were being killed.From the 1880's until 1920, these feathers were in great demand in Philadelphia and NewYork. The wealthy ladies wanted them for their extravagant hats.
I am glad that we can now enjoy these magnificent birds. You can see how stunning the feathers are. What a handsome fellow is Conchy's egret.
An Island Happy Hour
I make a point of going to Conchy's for happy hour.
Conchy Joe's opened in Palm Beach in 1979. Construction of high rise buildings made the owner decide to go north. He chose a small bar on the Indian River and opened Conchy Joe's in 1983 and celebrates its 30th year in 2013.
This breezy, old, Florida bar with the tiki hut has great atmosphere. Lunch is very good. Dinner runs to Bahamian and island cuisine.
When you visit try some of the oysters and clams.Their conch chowder is famous ( delicious). The more adventurous will opt for boar's ribs or alligator tidbits.
But the real fun at Conchy Joe's is their happy hour with a small free buffet and Raggae music.The Raggae is on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. On Sundays the band plays from 4 -8.
Children enjoy Conchy's as much as the adults.
Sit back and enjoy the music. Or maybe get up and dance!
A Florida Treat
A popular Florida treat is a dish of fresh conch fritters. The beautiful shells of the conch (large sea snails) yield the meat which is eaten raw in salads, cooked in chowder, or fried in fritters. The meat is mild and sweet with a flavor similar to clams but the it is tough and must be pounded or marinated in lime juice before to is cooked.
Conch ( pronounced "konk") fritters are delicious and found all over Florida in restaurants and bars. They are fried and served with a garnish of lime and a tasty, spicy sauce on the side.
The conch has onion, celery, green pepper, flour, and tabasco sauce as main ingredients with each restaurant having its own recipe. The sauce usually consists of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, lime juice, and hot pepper sauces.
Conch fritters are a tropical treat here in Florida and just last week, nieces visited and tried the fritters - on four different occasions - and became addicted. Conch chowder, conch fritters, and Virgin Pina Coladas were the order of the day most of the visit.
If you haven't tried Conch fritters in Florida yet, try them and you will see they are just as good as those you might have had in the islands.
ENJOY!
