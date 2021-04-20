Conchy Joe's Seafood

A Florida Treat

A popular Florida treat is a dish of fresh conch fritters. The beautiful shells of the conch (large sea snails) yield the meat which is eaten raw in salads, cooked in chowder, or fried in fritters. The meat is mild and sweet with a flavor similar to clams but the it is tough and must be pounded or marinated in lime juice before to is cooked.



Conch ( pronounced "konk") fritters are delicious and found all over Florida in restaurants and bars. They are fried and served with a garnish of lime and a tasty, spicy sauce on the side.



The conch has onion, celery, green pepper, flour, and tabasco sauce as main ingredients with each restaurant having its own recipe. The sauce usually consists of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, lime juice, and hot pepper sauces.



Conch fritters are a tropical treat here in Florida and just last week, nieces visited and tried the fritters - on four different occasions - and became addicted. Conch chowder, conch fritters, and Virgin Pina Coladas were the order of the day most of the visit.



If you haven't tried Conch fritters in Florida yet, try them and you will see they are just as good as those you might have had in the islands.



ENJOY!