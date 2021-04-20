Compromise St Compromise St, Annapolis, MD, USA

Market on the Waterfront The FreshFarm Market is ideally located on the downtown waterfront. You'll discover a mouth-watering selection of fresh produce, bread, meats and other local goodies from the Eastern Shore.



Vendors often hand out samples and are happy to share their excitement and knowledge of food. Stephen from Blades Orchard knows fruit and taught us how to select ripe peaches by looking at the color of the flesh around the stem.



FreshFarm Market take place Sundays, May through November from 8:30am-noon at the Donner Parking Lot on Compromise Street and City Dock. This market is producer-only, meaning farmers and producers may sell only what they grow, raise or make.