Companhia do Campo

R. Fernão Lopes 11, 1000-132 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 359 0211
Countryside Décor in the City Lisboa Portugal

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 7:30pm

Countryside Décor in the City

You might see signs of a Portuguese group called Lanidor, a well-known Portuguese brand. Companhia do Campo makes up part of this group.

This store specializes in décor inspired by the countryside but suitable for an urban home. You can find the flagship store near Marquês de Pombal. There are two other shops, one at the residential neighborhood Campo de Ourique and the other at Saldanha. Here you will find furniture, lighting, textiles, and many different decorative pieces.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

