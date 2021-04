Companhia Alfacinha R. do Norte 94, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal

Shopping for a Little Something Among all the retro-pop objects, you will find the wonderful and luxurious national soaps. You can also find decorative articles such as frames and candles, and practical objects like pillows, notebooks, cases for mobiles, purses, and keychains.



Images of local icons, such as sardines, swallows, and Tram 28, are printed on T-shirts and mugs.