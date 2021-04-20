Como Lake Bed & Breakfast
1205 W Como Blvd, St Paul, MN 55103, USA
| +1 651-402-7930
Photo courtesy of Visit St. Paul
Como Lake Bed & BreakfastWhy we love it: A lakeside retreat that feels like staying in someone’s home
The Highlights:
- A peaceful setting overlooking Como Lake
- Hearty, multicourse breakfasts each morning
- Security in the form of a miniature schnauzer named Lenny
The Review:
Travelers in search of true Minnesota hospitality would be wise to book a stay at the Como Lake Bed & Breakfast. Located in a residential neighborhood just three miles from downtown St. Paul, the property occupies a three-story Craftsman house built in 1915. Today, innkeeper Carla Sherman runs the B&B much like she did when it was her family home, making guests feel welcome with friendly service, its cozy design, and a home-cooked breakfast each morning. Her miniature schnauzer, Lenny, serves as the inn’s pet ambassador and works hotel security in his free time.
Decorated with Carla’s eclectic collection of antiques, accommodations include three cozy rooms on the second floor and a suite that occupies the entire third floor of the house. All offer beautiful views of Como Lake, while the suite features 10 skylights, a double Jacuzzi, a fireplace, and a kitchenette. On the main floor, there’s a parlor with a baby grand piano, and a dining room with hardwood floors, oak trim, and a gorgeous built-in buffet. Guests gather here each morning for multicourse breakfasts prepared with local, organic ingredients, then head out to the front porch, where they can sip coffee amid views of the lake. As a bonus, the B&B is committed to green practices like LED and CFL lightbulbs, nontoxic cleaning products, and solar power that was installed in 2016. When you want to explore, walk to the nearby bus stop and head into St. Paul—just don’t forget to sign the travel journal before you go.