Community Rec Center

100 Community Blvd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-465-3333
Fitness Fun Wheeling Illinois United States

More info

Sun 7am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 5am - 10pm
Fri 5am - 9pm
Sat 6am - 7pm

Fitness Fun

This 5,000 square foot fitness facility has everything you need to stay in shape while spending time in Wheeling. With an array of classes to choose from, and state-of-the-art equipment that includes on board iPods and televisions mounted for your viewing pleasure, there's really no excuse for not burning a few calories during your stay.

Get involved in one of the Center's Aquatic Fitness Classes, which offer a low-impact, total body workout for all ages. Or, if you need a little extra motivation, you also have certified personal trainers at your disposal to ensure you reach your fitness goals.

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

