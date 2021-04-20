Commune Social
511号 Jiangning Road
| +86 21 6047 7638
Cocktails, Tapas, and DessertDesigned with the idea of "deformalizing fine dining", Commune Social is part tapas bar, part dessert bar, part craft cocktail bar. A multi-level affair, all three menus offer a unique, fresh approach to their respective areas and feature flavors from around the world.
While the interior is minimalistic and informal, the menu is all class.
Lunch:
Tue-Fri, 12-2.30pm
Sat-Sun, 12-3pm
Dinner:
Tue-Sat, 6-10.30pm
Closed Sun evening and all Mon.
No reservations accepted.