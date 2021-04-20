Where are you going?
Commune Social

511号 Jiangning Road
Website
| +86 21 6047 7638
Cocktails, Tapas, and Dessert Shanghai China

Cocktails, Tapas, and Dessert

Designed with the idea of "deformalizing fine dining", Commune Social is part tapas bar, part dessert bar, part craft cocktail bar. A multi-level affair, all three menus offer a unique, fresh approach to their respective areas and feature flavors from around the world.

While the interior is minimalistic and informal, the menu is all class.

Lunch:
Tue-Fri, 12-2.30pm
Sat-Sun, 12-3pm

Dinner:
Tue-Sat, 6-10.30pm

Closed Sun evening and all Mon.

No reservations accepted.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
