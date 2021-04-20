Comfort Hotel Grand Central
1 Jernbanetorget
| +47 22 98 28 00
Comfort Hotel Grand Central, OsloThe historic former train station, the Østbanehallen, now houses the Comfort Hotel Grand Central. Rooms feature bold graphics by Norwegian-American artist Ariel McMillion and views of the Oslo Fjord or the shopping street Karl Johans Gate. Book the old station manager’s office, a brocade-walled suite brightened by a gold chandelier.
From $189.