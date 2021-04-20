Where are you going?
Comfort Hotel Grand Central

1 Jernbanetorget
Website
| +47 22 98 28 00
Comfort Hotel Grand Central, Oslo Oslo Norway
Comfort Hotel Grand Central, Oslo

The historic former train station, the Østbanehallen, now houses the Comfort Hotel Grand Central. Rooms feature bold graphics by Norwegian-American artist Ariel McMillion and views of the Oslo Fjord or the shopping street Karl Johans Gate. Book the old station manager’s office, a brocade-walled suite brightened by a gold chandelier.
From $189. 47/2298-2800. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Comfort Hotel Grand Central
By Ingrid K. Williams , AFAR Contributor

