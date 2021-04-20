Comerica Park 2100 Woodward Avenue

Enjoy a Baseball Game at the Home of the Tigers Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, is the perfect destination for any group and any person of any age. It's an ideal date spot for sports fans and a place where even a solo traveler can enjoy a fun afternoon. It's also located in the heart of downtown across from the Fox Theatre which makes it easy to get to from anywhere in the city.



The stadium is so much more than a location for the Tigers to play. It features an extensive baseball museum, many restaurants and bars, a carousel for children, shops filled with Detroit and Tigers baseball memorabilia, and even a Ferris wheel. Gluten free and vegetarian food options are available and the stadium is wheelchair-friendly.



Though the stadium isn't Detroit's original home for the Tigers it's become a beloved home for baseball fans of all ages. When a game is on, if you're not at the stadium, you're definitely in the minority in Detroit.