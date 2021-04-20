Columbus Museum of Art
480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
| +1 614-221-6801
Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 9pm
Art Experiences for EveryoneThe Columbus Museum of Art is unlike any art museum I’ve ever experienced. The galleries are organized by theme, not period, so the works of art span a multitude of eras, and contain a mixture of mediums. Photography is mixed with oil. Contemporary art is mixed with folk varieties. Monets are mixed with works by Columbus native, George Bellows.
The galleries are also filled with hands-on art activities to get your creative juices flowing, and which allow you to connect with the works in the room. My favorite interactive pieces are the conversation boards, where you can contribute a thought to a question, and post it for others.
For the younger set, there's a fantastically fun Wonder Room, where kids of all ages can build sculptures, mobiles, and even forts. The museum also hosts traveling exhibits, most recently one celebrating Mark Rothko, and a fun Lego display. As an added bonus, the museum is free on Sundays.