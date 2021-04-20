Columbus Food Adventures

Food Tours With Columbus Food Experts Who knew Columbus has so many great ethnic restaurants? Columbus Food Adventures tour leaders Bethia and Andy, that’s who. They know Columbus food inside and out and if you have a question about the best food in Columbus, Bethia and Andy have an answer.



The duo offers 8 Columbus food tours including dessert, coffee, and taco truck tours. On the Alt Eats tour you will sample the best dishes from 5 restaurants on the East side - Vietnamese, Nigerian, Indian, Mexican and Somali. In addition to some great food, you’ll also learn about many cultural traditions and how the dishes are made.