Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Columbus Food Adventures

Website
| +1 614-440-3177
Food Tours With Columbus Food Experts Columbus Ohio United States

Food Tours With Columbus Food Experts

Who knew Columbus has so many great ethnic restaurants? Columbus Food Adventures tour leaders Bethia and Andy, that’s who. They know Columbus food inside and out and if you have a question about the best food in Columbus, Bethia and Andy have an answer.

The duo offers 8 Columbus food tours including dessert, coffee, and taco truck tours. On the Alt Eats tour you will sample the best dishes from 5 restaurants on the East side - Vietnamese, Nigerian, Indian, Mexican and Somali. In addition to some great food, you’ll also learn about many cultural traditions and how the dishes are made.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points