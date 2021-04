Columbus Circle Columbus Cir, New York, NY, USA

Thunderstorm Approaching When summer thunderstorms roll into NYC, it's rewarding to seek out a vista that will provide entree to the show. This was taken from the apartment of a friend on the 34th floor of his building. Some of my other favorites "perches" to stare out at the city during intense storms are Le Bain at the Standard Hotel, the roof deck at the Strand Hotel, and the bar at the Mandarin Hotel on Columbus Circle.