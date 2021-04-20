Columbia River Boating Portland, OR 97231, USA

Puttering Around Paradise There's nothing like a day on the river here in the Northwest. For PDXers, we have two easy-access choices for getting out on the water. The Willamette runs through the center of town and is a more urban river experience. For my money, a trip out to the Columbia River delivers everything from wilderness to boat-up river cafe dining.



There are commercial tour operators that ply both rivers, offering guests a variety of amenities. For those with the skills and motivation to go it alone, some marinas offer rentals of paddle, sail, and motor craft. I'm fortunate to have access to the beautiful wooden classic in the photo. This experience offers visitors a different perspective on life on the river. PDX has one of the largest floating home collections in the country. It's easy to spend the day studying the diversity in the architecture and locations. It's amazing what can be grown on a floating swim dock.



Make it a point to get on the water during your swing through PDX. ANY watercraft will do, be it a stand-up paddleboard, sea kayak, jet ski, sail, or motor boat. It's one time you'll be delighted to be all wet.