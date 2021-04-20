Columbia Icefield

Take a Walk on a Glacier A fun stop if you're driving the Icefields Parkway through the Canadian Rockies. You join a group and climb aboard these huge custom-made vehicles (the wheels alone are probably six feet tall) that take you up onto a glacier. You get great views and you can scoop up glacier water to drink. It's not strenuous—you just get out and walk around on the snow and ice for a while—but it is cold and windy. It gives you an appreciation of the landscape-shaping power of glaciers. And of ginormous truck-transporter-vehicle things.