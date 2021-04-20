Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Columbia Icefield

Website
Take a Walk on a Glacier Jasper Canada

Take a Walk on a Glacier

A fun stop if you're driving the Icefields Parkway through the Canadian Rockies. You join a group and climb aboard these huge custom-made vehicles (the wheels alone are probably six feet tall) that take you up onto a glacier. You get great views and you can scoop up glacier water to drink. It's not strenuous—you just get out and walk around on the snow and ice for a while—but it is cold and windy. It gives you an appreciation of the landscape-shaping power of glaciers. And of ginormous truck-transporter-vehicle things.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30