Columbia Hills State Park Dalles Mountain Road

Wildflower Time in the Columbia River Gorge Mid-April through late May is prime time for native wildflowers in the Columbia River Gorge. Several locations on both the Oregon and Washington side of the river are blanketed with colorful blossoms. Right now, the fields at The Nature Conservancy's Tom McCall Preserve near Rowena, Oregon, and along Dalles Mountain Road in Washington's Columbia Hills State Park are carpeted with brilliant yellow balsamroot accented with the blues and purples of broadleaf lupine. A feast for the eyes while meadowlarks serenade.