Columbia Hills State Park
Dalles Mountain Road
| +1 509-767-1159
Wildflower Time in the Columbia River GorgeMid-April through late May is prime time for native wildflowers in the Columbia River Gorge. Several locations on both the Oregon and Washington side of the river are blanketed with colorful blossoms. Right now, the fields at The Nature Conservancy's Tom McCall Preserve near Rowena, Oregon, and along Dalles Mountain Road in Washington's Columbia Hills State Park are carpeted with brilliant yellow balsamroot accented with the blues and purples of broadleaf lupine. A feast for the eyes while meadowlarks serenade.
More Recommendations
about 5 years ago
Springtime in the Colombia Gorge.
Visited this area last week. Traveled backroads of Oregon and photographed blooming fruit trees with Mt. Hood in the background. From there we traveled to the Columbia Hills and photographed many beautiful flowers in the area. Planning another trip this week, weather permitting.