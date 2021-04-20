COLORADO
High above sea level, Aspen
, Colorado
, is graced with 300 days of sunshine, strikingly blue skies, and a backdrop of majestic mountains—all components of a picture-perfect wedding. Whether you tie the knot outside among pine and spruce trees or inside one of the area's rustic-chic hotels, it's sure to be an affair to remember. Little Nell occupies one of the most desirable locations as it’s downtown and yet just steps from the Silver Queen Gondola, which allows events to be held both at the base of and atop Aspen Mountain. Unforgettable ceremony venues include the Wedding Deck and Sundeck, both floating three miles above town; the latter is an indoor/outdoor space with a rock fireplace and views of the Continental Divide. Several other areas—including the scenic Gondola Plaza—can also be transformed according to your vision. At the end of the day’s festivities, you can unwind in one of the 92 rooms and suites, all with gas log fireplaces, and most with private balconies. Set on five acres at the base of Aspen Mountain, in a quiet, residential part of town, The Gant, a Destination Hotel, is the area's only full-service, all-condo resort with on-site food and beverage outlets. Guests can settle into one-to-four-bedroom apartments, which include amenities like daily housekeeping, wood-burning fireplaces, and full kitchens. The indoor and outdoor event spaces can be designed to host everything from intimate rehearsal dinners and formal ceremonies to elegant cocktail receptions and relaxed barbecues. Stunning alpine views and creative dishes from Executive Chef Mike Murison—who incorporates indigenous flavors into his gourmet "mountain cuisine"—help make the destination a part of the wedding.
