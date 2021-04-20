Colonia del Sacramento Lighthouse
De San Francisco, 70000 Col Del Sacramento, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
Sun - Sat 10am - 12:30pm, 2:30pm - 6:30pm
Climbing the Stairs of Colonia's LighthouseCareful if you're claustrophobic: the spiral staircase of Colonia's historic lighthouse is narrow, indeed, and you have to climb through a hatch door at the top before emerging onto a tiny circular platform.
But the views - the views. You'll look down at the still waters of the Rio de la Plata, the ferry boats coming and going from Buenos Aires, the historic settlement of Colonia del Sacramento below, the fishermen sitting on the rocks with their lines dangling in the water.
Come at sunset, if you can swing it (and make sure your camera has batteries.)