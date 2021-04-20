Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Colonia del Sacramento Lighthouse

De San Francisco, 70000 Col Del Sacramento, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
Climbing the Stairs of Colonia's Lighthouse Colonia Del Sacramento Uruguay

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 12:30pm, 2:30pm - 6:30pm

Climbing the Stairs of Colonia's Lighthouse

Careful if you're claustrophobic: the spiral staircase of Colonia's historic lighthouse is narrow, indeed, and you have to climb through a hatch door at the top before emerging onto a tiny circular platform.

But the views - the views. You'll look down at the still waters of the Rio de la Plata, the ferry boats coming and going from Buenos Aires, the historic settlement of Colonia del Sacramento below, the fishermen sitting on the rocks with their lines dangling in the water.

Come at sunset, if you can swing it (and make sure your camera has batteries.)
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points