Colonia Del Sacramento

70000 Colonia del Sacramento, Colonia Department, Uruguay
It's a River, Not the Sea

Not up for battling the crowds for beach umbrellas in Punta del Este? Perhaps the quiet river beaches outside Colonia del Sacramento would be more to your taste.

These wilder, more natural beaches - decidedly unglamorous, with virtually no services - are a quiet getaway, accessible even to day-trippers from Buenos Aires.

Pack up your rental golf cart with cold drinks and sandwiches, sunscreen, a beach blanket and a book, then motor off along the coastline to find your own little stretch of low-key paradise. The water is warm in summer - and thanks to the vast size of the Rio de la Plata, you almost feel like you're at the ocean.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

