Colonia Del Sacramento 70000 Colonia del Sacramento, Colonia Department, Uruguay

Exploring Uruguay With Your Own Set of Wheels Bicycle, motorbike, golf cart - take your pick - you're definitely going to want one of these during a day out in Colonia.



Having your own transportation allows you to explore outside the historic center (though you can certainly do that, too) and find your way onto rustic country roads, pretty side streets, breezy coastal stretches, and off-the-beaten path neighborhoods. In fact, if it's a mellow beach day you're after, you need your own wheels to find the perfect spot of sand.



It's easy, and affordable, to secure your own wheels here: rental kiosks are set up near the ferry terminal, as well as in Colonia's downtown.